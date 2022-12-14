"My eyes are on the top prizes" - Current WWE star has his sights set on Roman Reigns' World Championships

With Roman Reigns sitting atop the company's mountain as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, every other star wants his spot, including that of LA Knight.

The SmackDown star's journey on the main roster has only just begun. However, he possesses all the confidence and mannerisms that are befitting of a world champion in WWE.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, LA Knight was asked what his goals in WWE are, and he stated that the world championships are undoubtedly on his list.

"To me, legit, I’m sitting here in my office right now looking at my past accomplishments. I’m looking at past championships that are framed on my wall and my eyes are on the top prizes. My eyes somewhere down the road are looking at the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and beyond even that, I’m looking at the Universal Championship, the WWE Championship and things like that." H/T Yahoo Entertainment

Whoever does eventually take the belts off of Roman, it will no doubt be one of the biggest moments in WWE history, considering that Reigns has been champion for more than 830 days.

What are WWE's plans for Roman Reigns' championship run

After The Tribal Chief captured the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 this past April, both belts have been over his shoulders, putting a slight strain on the RAW world title scene.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns may be dropping one of his titles early next year so that the red brand has a world champion once again.

"There is also talk of splitting up the titles, so Raw has a world champion after Mania. But anything until probably mid-January when plans have to be finalized."

With the world championship being absent for the majority of 2022, RAW has presented the United States title with a lot more dignity and grace, elevating the historic belt in the process.

