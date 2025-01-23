"My own family would ridicule me" - Major WWE name jokes about Cody Rhodes' bold choice

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has made several bold career choices, that eventually led him to his current path. Recently, wrestling veteran Sheamus joked about The American Nightmare's neck tattoo and whether he would ever get one.

A few years ago, Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he unveiled the tattoo on his neck when he was working for All Elite Wrestling. Many expected it to go by the time he was set to return to WWE. However, The American Nightmare went with his bold choice and made waves in the industry in the coming years.

In an interview on The Masked Man Show, multi-time World Champion Sheamus was asked if he would get a neck tattoo like Cody Rhodes. The Celtic Warrior said he wouldn't and joked that he would rather risk liver and kidney failures over getting a neck tattoo. However, he noted the differences in every individual and stated that Rhodes was free to make his own choices and that he wouldn't judge the latter for it.

“You’re talking about the thousands, mate. There’s no way. There’s no way. I would die of liver and kidney failure before that even happened. There’s absolutely no way. Fair play, man. Everything people do is a personal choice. That’s what makes us individuals and makes us different. So that’s a personal choice. But my personal choice is not a bleeding chance," Sheamus said. [H/T - Fightful]

You can check out the entire episode of the podcast below:

Cody Rhodes is set to appear at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Last year, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes began their feud on Friday Night SmackDown after Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline. The move didn't sit well with The Prizefighter as he turned on his former friend.

Things escalated as Randy Orton tried to play peacemaker with KO ending up feuding with The Viper and injuring him with a Piledriver on the blue brand to put him on the shelf. He eventually faced The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in Long Island.

The Prizefighter didn't lose clean and was irate, assaulting the champion and taking away the Winged Eagle title that Rhodes was meant to carry for "one night only." This Saturday, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will appear at SNME in Texas to sign an addendum for their Ladder Match at Royal Rumble and surrender the titles.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be present at the signing and will act as the Enforcer for the segment.

