"My first victim" - Jade Cargill sends a cryptic message ahead during RAW ahead of her WWE debut

Jade Cargill was recently announced as WWE's latest signing after finishing her commitments with AEW. Following a brawl that opened RAW, she sent a cryptic message on Twitter.

With Edge having gone to AEW to pursue new challenges, it seems like an unofficial trade with WWE, where the up-and-coming Jade Cargill moved to the sports entertainment juggernaut while The Rated-R Superstar moved the other way.

On the latest episode of RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made a statement by taking out Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Although not explicitly referencing this, Jade Cargill sent a cryptic message on RAW.

"Just standing next to me is a blessing! So let me help YOU out. My first victim. #WWERaw," she wrote.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming debut of Cargill. Nobody knows if she is going straight to RAW or SmackDown, but the consensus seems to be that she will join the main roster and skip NXT.

Given that WWE is likely paying her very good money, it makes sense not to put her in NXT. She is expected to be one of the next big superstars in WWE.

