  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "My future wife" - Carmelo Hayes pens down heartfelt message to real-life partner

"My future wife" - Carmelo Hayes pens down heartfelt message to real-life partner

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 22, 2025 22:23 GMT
Carmelo Hayes backstage (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Carmelo Hayes backstage (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes posted a social media update to send a heartfelt message to his real-life partner. The 31-year-old is in a relationship with a fellow WWE Superstar.

Ad

The SmackDown star got engaged to NXT's Kelani Jordan earlier this year. The two have been together for quite some time now and made their relationship public in August 2023. They often share social media updates dedicated to each other.

Kelani Jordan turned 26 today on October 22. Carmelo Hayes posted an Instagram update, sending best wishes to his fiancée on her birthday. The 2025 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner posted a picture of Jordan with a heartfelt message in the caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and a real life angel. Words on an instagram post could never do justice on the amount of love I have for her. My future Wife. She knows what’s up. Enjoy your day babe ❤️‍🔥 @kelani_wwe," he wrote.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad
Ad

While Carmelo Hayes is involved in a storyline with former WWE Champion The Miz on Friday Night SmackDown, Kelani Jordan is currently in the middle of her first TNA Knockouts World Championship reign. She won the title last month at Victory Road.

Carmelo Hayes' on-screen alliance with former WWE Champion recently came to an end

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz joined forces earlier this year, naming their team Melo Don't Miz. The two had a falling out on SmackDown, which was followed by The A-Lister's absence from WWE programming. The Miz returned to the squared circle all alone, teasing a potential split.

Ad

Surprisingly, the two stars soon reunited and started wrestling as a tag team again. However, after weeks of teasing, their alliance finally ended on the October 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown as The Miz attacked Hayes moments before the latter was about to answer Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge.

Hayes returned the favor by taking out The Miz as The Awesome One was about to accept Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge last week on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two stars finally compete against each other inside the squared circle.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications