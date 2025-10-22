"My future wife" - Carmelo Hayes pens down heartfelt message to real-life partner

Former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes posted a social media update to send a heartfelt message to his real-life partner. The 31-year-old is in a relationship with a fellow WWE Superstar.The SmackDown star got engaged to NXT's Kelani Jordan earlier this year. The two have been together for quite some time now and made their relationship public in August 2023. They often share social media updates dedicated to each other.Kelani Jordan turned 26 today on October 22. Carmelo Hayes posted an Instagram update, sending best wishes to his fiancée on her birthday. The 2025 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner posted a picture of Jordan with a heartfelt message in the caption.&quot;Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and a real life angel. Words on an instagram post could never do justice on the amount of love I have for her. My future Wife. She knows what’s up. Enjoy your day babe ❤️‍🔥 @kelani_wwe,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Carmelo Hayes is involved in a storyline with former WWE Champion The Miz on Friday Night SmackDown, Kelani Jordan is currently in the middle of her first TNA Knockouts World Championship reign. She won the title last month at Victory Road.Carmelo Hayes' on-screen alliance with former WWE Champion recently came to an endCarmelo Hayes and The Miz joined forces earlier this year, naming their team Melo Don't Miz. The two had a falling out on SmackDown, which was followed by The A-Lister's absence from WWE programming. The Miz returned to the squared circle all alone, teasing a potential split.Surprisingly, the two stars soon reunited and started wrestling as a tag team again. However, after weeks of teasing, their alliance finally ended on the October 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown as The Miz attacked Hayes moments before the latter was about to answer Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge.TribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastarLINKTHE MIZ JUST HIT A SKULL CRUSHING FINALE ON CARMELO HAYES. MELO DON'T MIZ IS OFFICIALLY OVER 👀 #SmackDownHayes returned the favor by taking out The Miz as The Awesome One was about to accept Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge last week on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two stars finally compete against each other inside the squared circle.