"My hand is back!" - Female WWE veteran shares major health update

A WWE veteran has shared an update with fans on her official Instagram handle. Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson shared an update on her Instagram regarding her thumb injury.

A few months ago, Torrie Wilson revealed to her fans that she underwent surgery for an injured thumb. She further said she wasn't being able to cook because of the injury.

In a new Instagram post, Torrie Wilson revealed that she was now allowed to lift more than two lbs. She also shared a story stating her "hand is back."

Check out the posts below:

"Setbacks happen. But without em there’s no chance for a COMEBACK! There are plenty of things tugging at us everyday that the devil hopes will break our spirit. Here’s to hoping you find a way to celebrate the seemingly small “wins” along the way. Big or small..they all matter.❤️"

Torrie Wilson on her dad's passing mere days before her WWE Hall of Fame induction

Torrie was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Two days before she was inducted, tragedy struck as she lost her father. In an interview with Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, she said the following about the same:

"My dad passed away like two days before the ceremony and it's so weird. He just didn't want to go to New York, he didn't want to go, and my brother took this video of him, like, 'How come you don't want to go see Torrie?' And he's like, 'I don't know, my back hurts. I can't. I might be in the hospital.' It was almost like he knew he was dying. It was so weird. But, so it made the week a little, like, weird, but oddly enough, I also felt like him like, right there with me when I was giving my speech." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wilson worked for WWE during 2001-08 and was one of the most over female acts in the business back then. She's made occasional appearances for the company over the years since her retirement.

