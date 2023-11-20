"My hand hurt"- Zelina Vega's savage reply after slapping Santos Escobar on live TV

WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega recently commented on a fan's post after the incident where she slapped Santos Escobar on SmackDown.

Fans went gaga over the recent incident that occurred between Escobar and Vega on SmackDown this week. Latino World Order members alongside Vega assembled against Escobar as the latter opposed Rey Mysterio and laid his hands on him. During the heat of the situation, Escobar received a tight slap from Vega which made rounds on social media. However, in response, the former member of LWO beat down Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Carlito.

Opening up on social media, Zelina replied to a fan who appreciated her slap.

She wrote:

"My hand hurt"

Checkout the screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram story:

Rhea Ripley put up her words of appreciation for Zelina Vega following WWE Backlash

Rhea Ripley broke character to express her appreciation towards Vega following WWE Backlash.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Ripley recalled the bout where she squared off with her former rival Zelina Vega. Although Vega lost the match, she gave a spectacular performance for the fans. The Eradicator praised Zelina as she mentioned that the former Queen of the Ring isn't often emotional, but her reaction to wrestling in front of the crowd in Puerto Rico made it hard to stay in character.

Ripley detailed:

"Then seeing her walk out with the flag, go to her family, have them get in the ring, and then get so emotional live on camera when I know that she's not a very emotional showing person, especially that sort of emotion. She's normally a little angry Gremlin. It was hard for me to sort of play off it in the way that Rhea Ripley would," said Ripley. [H/T: WrestlingNews]"

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Zelina Vega.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's future following the LWO rift? Sound off in the comments section below.

