'My highest moment oddly enough was almost at the end' - Mike Knox on his highest moment in WWE (Exclusive)

Mike Knox shared that his highest moment as part of WWE was when he wrestled in the 26-man battle royal at WrestleMania. The WrestleMania in question happens to be WrestleMania XXVI which took place in Phoenix, Arizona. Knox was one of the final four left in the battle royal.

Mike Knox is a professional wrestler who currently works on the independent circuit but is most fondly remembered for his time with WWE and TNA. He worked with several high-profile Superstars during his time with WWE, including CM Punk and Tommy Dreamer. He currently resides in Tampa, Florida where he does some work as a real estate agent.

Appearing on the UnSKripted podcast hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Mike Knox revealed that he enjoyed working in the 26-man battle royal at WrestleMania XXVI. He feels that it was his highest moment in WWE because he was allowed to do his thing in the ring.

"My highest moment oddly enough was almost at the end at WrestleMania in Arizona, in front of my home fans. I got to do the battle royal, I got to kick a lot of butt too. My mom got to see it, my dad got to see it, all my friends, old girlfriends. That was probably my highest point."

Knox did not win that battle royal, he was eliminated along with Finlay by former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder. The eventual winner of that match would be Yoshi Tatsu who in turn eliminated Ryder.

Mike Knox's lowest moment was against Shawn Michaels

Mike Knox would also discuss what was his lowest moment as part of WWE. He recalled a Survivor Series match, where he was the first person to be eliminated, thanks to Shawn Michaels hitting him with a Sweet Chin Music. Knox had already expanded on this earlier in the interview.

"The lowest point was when Michaels kicked me, like I said, I didn't take it too seriously, but it was like, "You wanna talk about losing your spot". You know what I mean?"

Mike Knox's career, like many other wrestlers, had its ups and its downs. Despite having what must have been an extremely low point, it is good that he didn't take it too seriously and bounced back better than ever.