“My hot wife” - Former WWE superstar would return to tag with current champion

Matt Cardona was released from WWE back in 2021 and since then the former Champion has been making a statement on the Independent Circuit.

Cardona is now known as The Indy God and has been pushing to make a name for himself over the past two years. In that time, Cardona's wife Chelsea Green was re-signed by the company and is now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

There were rumors that Cardona was set to follow her back to WWE, but it doesn't seem as though that worked out.

As part of a recent Q&A on Twitter, Cardona was asked who he would like to tag with out of the current roster and he obviously chose his wife.

Expand Tweet

The former Tag Team Champion clearly follows his wife's career closely and even started taking a replica of her title belt to the ring for his matches after she won earlier this year.

Chelsea Green is one of WWE's most popular stars

Chelsea Green returned at The Royal Rumble back in January and has already been able to win Championship gold. Her new character has become popular with the WWE Universe and has allowed her to have friction with Adam Pearce.

Green was handed a blow a few months back when Sonya Deville was injured, but she was able to create Chelsea's Got Talent and went on to accept Piper Niven as her new partner.

Green and Niven are yet to defend their Championships as a team, but have become a formidable force, so much so that there are fans who believe that Green could step out of the shadows and be a potential front-runner for The Royal Rumble in three months' time.

Do you think Matt Cardona would return as Zack Ryder? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.