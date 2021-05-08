"My kids cried"- WWE Legend reveals real reactions after being attacked by The Fiend 

Bray Wyatt has portrayed several different gimmicks during his WWE career, but 'The Fiend' character is undoubtedly the scariest of the lot.

There was a time when The Fiend targeted many legendary superstars. Kurt Angle was one of the legendary victims of a brutal attack from WWE's most twisted entity.

During a recent edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show,' which also featured Randy Orton as a guest, Kurt Angle revealed how his family reacted to The Fiend's storyline attack.

Kurt Angle was one of The Fiend's first casualties back in 2019 when Wyatt introduced the character. The gimmick was fresh on WWE TV, and The Fiend was scheduled to face Finn Balor at that year's SummerSlam.

Kurt Angle was slated to be the special guest referee for a singles match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander on the final RAW before SummerSlam. The Fiend, however, showed up and laid out Kurt Angle.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his kids cried after watching him get attacked on RAW. Kurt Angle's wife was also surprised by the segment, and she was quick to call him to inquire about what had happened.

Even though Kurt Angle wasn't an active competitor at the time, WWE wanted him to take a bump to get The Fiend over, and the Hall of Famer had no option but to oblige:

"My kids, when I got attacked by the Fiend, my kids cried. They were watching on TV that night. My wife called me and said, what the hell is going on? You know, why did they have The Fiend attack you? You're not wrestling anymore? I told her I'm doing a job; I have to do it because I'm told to, you know, so," Kurt Angle recalled.

He was one of the first WWE wrestlers that they met: Randy Orton on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton is The Fiend's most recognizable rival, and The Viper also revealed whether or not his children were terrified of Wyatt's character.

Orton said that his youngest daughter probably doesn't understand wrestling just yet. He added that his older kids weren't startled by The Fiend as they were wrestling fans who met Bray Wyatt backstage almost six years ago:

"You know, so my youngest is four, and she, I still think she thinks that Dad literally travels inside of the television to work. She doesn't really quite get it yet; you know what I'm saying? And, the older kids, like they understand what it is. And it doesn't help as far as them being afraid, especially the boys; they have met Bray. He was one of the first WWE wrestlers that they met, and this was like six years ago. So, they have been fans their entire lives," Orton said.

It's safe to say that The Fiend would have surely given several kids sleepless nights back when kayfabe was still strong.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.