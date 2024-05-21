"My legs are pretty much dead" - WWE veteran opens up about his injuries

WWE superstars have put their bodies on the line countless times and suffered injuries throughout their careers. A veteran and former star of the Stamford-based promotion recently opened up about his injuries.

Hornswoggle spent a decade with WWE, working in different divisions and donning various roles in the company, from a General Manager to the last Cruiserweight Champion. The star has been in the business for nearly two decades and still works on the independent circuit.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the host asked Swoggle what part of his body was asking him to stop when the star stated that his body wasn't in the best shape. The former Cruiserweight Champion also opened up about his previous back surgeries.

"I have no feeling in my feet. My legs are pretty much dead. I had another back surgery that I had two back surgeries about three years ago. One to try to fix the problem the other to try to fix that one. We're good. I'm good. I truly am Okay. But my body tells me you need to stop. My mind tells me you need to stop. The ego in me and I fully admit it. It's a full ego."

The star explained why he continues working even in his current condition.

"All Ego told me it's my ego. [He said] People love Hornswoggle you need to love Dylan from Oshkosh. And that's when this stops, all of this and signing my fake name. I'm Dylan from Oshkosh, I've always been Dylan from Oshkosh, I have the mindset of Dylan from Oshkosh. But I still love Hornswoggle I still love being able to sign my fake name. I need to have a time where Okay, let's go back to being Dylan. I don't know if that will ever happen." [H/T - CVV]

WWE revived the Cruiserweight division for a short run in 2016

After Hornswoggle became the last Cruiserweight Champion, the division was axed until its revival in 2016. The division was primarily a part of WWE RAW and featured multiple stars and a new Cruiserweight Champion.

Later, it received its own spin-off called WWE 205 Live at the end of the year. After almost three years of running with the Red brand, the division officially moved to WWE NXT.

After receiving a small revamped run, Carmelo Hayes won the title from Roderick Strong and merged it with the North American Championship. It will be interesting to see if the company ever revives the division for another run.

What are your thoughts on the Cruiserweight division? Sound off by using the discuss button

