"My life is for you" - Bronson Reed breaks character to share emotional declaration

Bronson Reed is one of the biggest heels on WWE RAW at present, but it is relatively well known that he became a father last year.

Ad

Reed missed WWE's trip to his native Australia for Elimination Chamber because he wanted to be at the birth of his daughter, and he has since made it clear that his life is all about his little person now.

As part of National Daughter's Day, Reed shared a post where he once again reiterated how important she was to him, noting that "my life is for you."

Bronson shared the update on Instagram

Reed also wished his daughter a happy National Daughters Day and noted that she was the sweetest soul.

Ad

Trending

Bronson Reed recently made his return from injury

Bronson Reed only made his return from injury a few months ago, after he was out of action for most of the year following ankle surgery.

Reed was injured back at WarGames, which kept him out of the ring for much of the year, but he is now back and in a good position for WWE's trip to Australia next month.

Ad

While Reed missed out on the trip last year, he could be one of the main stars on the show this year since he is in a good place with the storyline between The Vision and The Usos.

Roman Reigns is also expected to return in the coming weeks, which means that he could be looking for some revenge on Reed following the attack at Clash in Paris. Reigns and Reed could once again collide in his home country, with him being cheered as the returning hero, which would give the story an interesting edge.

It will be interesting to see how WWE sets up the match or Reed himself for the show, which takes place in just over two weeks' time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More