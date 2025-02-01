"My lips are sealed" - Chelsea Green confirms ex-WWE champion is in town ahead of rumored return at Royal Rumble

Chelsea Green recently addressed the possibility of a former WWE champion returning tonight at Royal Rumble. The Women's United States Champion confirmed the aforementioned star was in town ahead of the premium live event.

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) spent almost 15 years in the Stamford-based company before his release in 2020. The former Intercontinental Champion has since established himself as a top talent on the independent circuit, creating his Indy God persona. Although his wife Chelsea Green returned to WWE in 2023, two years after her release, Cardona did not. Nevertheless, he is now rumored to return during tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match.

When asked about Cardona's potential comeback during an interview with Theonemona ahead of tonight's premium live event, Green confirmed he was in her hotel room. Although she refused to reveal whether he would compete in the Men's Royal Rumble, the Women's United States Champion pointed out that if he returns, it would be with his Matt Cardona character and not Zack Ryder:

"Matt's in town. He's at my hotel room right now. [But we don't know what's gonna happen tomorrow?] Lips are sealed. [How amazing would it be to see him return?] Oh, it would be everything. [Would he return with a different name, maybe his past WWE name?] No, he would return I think as Matt Cardona with like the new song and just like, you know, he's evolved. He's grown up. He's a grown, married man now," she said. [From 02:21 to 02:47]

Ex-WWE head writer wants to see Matt Cardona in the Men's Royal Rumble

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble. He revealed that he would like to see Matt Cardona return to compete in the match.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that Cardona returning full-time to the Stamford-based company would have pros and cons. He claimed the former Intercontinental Champion would lose the creative freedom that he currently has on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, he would reunite with his wife, Chelsea Green

"Yes, he knows if he goes back to the system, he is not going to have the same say but on the other side of the coin, his wife is there. Yeah, you know what I'm saying? So like there's pluses and minuses because he knows what it's like working there. And this is one of the guys that, without the WWE, has achieved great, great success," he said.

Cardona recently expressed his desire to return to the Stamford-based company, stating that he had earned that opportunity. He even predicted the place would explode if he returned during this year's Men's Royal Rumble.

Please credit Theonemona and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

