"My MAMI" - 3-time WWE champion sends Rhea Ripley a flirtatious message on social media

A three-time WWE champion recently sent a flirtatious message to the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, on Twitter. The name in question is Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley recently gave an ultimatum to Dominik that she will not let him "come back home" if he does not win back the NXT North American Championship. However, Dirty Dom received massive help from his Judgment Day teammates on the latest episode of the developmental show and regained the title from Trick Williams.

He is now a three-time champion after winning the aforementioned title twice and the Tag Team Championship once alongside Rey Mysterio.

Following his victory, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to write that her "Man" destroyed Williams.

"My MAN whooped that Trick!" Ripley wrote.

Dominik Mysterio was quick to notice her tweet and replied by calling her his "MAMI" with a kissing emoji.

"My MAMI," Dominik replied.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley attacked Nia Jax before confronting Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was out for a few weeks after sustaining an injury as Nia Jax assaulted her during the September 12 episode of WWE RAW. The Eradicator made her much-awaited return this past Monday.

She tried to take her revenge against The Irresistible Force before security guards came out to control the situation. However, Mami did not leave the ring and called out her Judgment Day teammates, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

First, she got angry at The Archer of Infamy for not leading the group properly in her absence. After that, she gave an ultimatum to Dirty Dom and demanded he win back the North American Championship.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see a match between The Eradicator and The Irresistible Force. It remains to be seen what the creative team has in store for the duo.

Do you want to see them go head-to-head in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.