"My name is Kevin Steen" - Kevin Owens makes a shocking move and sends a message during WWE absence

Kevin Owens has been away from WWE for a long time now. The star has been dealing with injury issues, as a result of which he has not been able to compete. There is no information yet on when he will return to wrestling. Now, the star has made a shocking move, and despite being part of WWE, has opened up another show via video.Green Mountain Wrestling was set for a big show this weekend, and Kevin Owens decided to pull the sudden move by sending a video to open it. He introduced himself as Kevin Steen, his non-WWE name, and then talked about how he had been following the promotion for a while now, and that it was a huge show for them, as they would be crowning their first champion.&quot;Hello everyone, my name is Kevin Steen. You might know me from some wrestling shows that I've been on or some matches I've had. But tonight's not about me. Tonight is about crowning the very first champion in Green Mountain Wrestling History, which makes tonight a very big show. I wish I could be there in person, because I've been keeping up with Green Mountain Wrestling for a while now and seeing it grow and grow, and it's been pretty exciting.&quot;Kevin Owens says why the belt is special to him despite it being a non-WWE oneKevin Owens went on to explain that had he been able to make it out to the show, he would have presented the title to the winner. He talked about how the side plate had a move that was related to him, and he felt honored by it.&quot;If I was there tonight, I would be able to award the title to the first champion myself. If you look at that title closely, there may be a certain wrestling move being executed on one of the side plates that has a something little to do with me. So it would have been an honor to be there to do that. However, I'm not there, I'm in my house. I'm in my office.&quot;The star ended by saying he would try to make it out there for a future show, and for now, it was time to begin the night.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.