"My profound congratulations" - Adam Pearce sends heartwarming message to top WWE stars

WWE official Adam Pearce has congratulated Asuka and Rhea Ripley after both superstars recently received new titles.

Adam Pearce presented Asuka with the WWE Women's Championship this past Friday on SmackDown. The Empress of Tomorrow didn't get to enjoy the presentation for too long before Charlotte Flair interrupted. The Queen had been on hiatus since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 but now has her sights set on Asuka's title.

Rhea defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Last night on RAW, Adam Pearce presented Ripley with the Women's World Championship to kick off the show.

Adam Pearce took to Twitter today to congratulate Rhea Ripley and Asuka on their new titles and noted that he was honored to be there for the moments.

"I was honored to oversee the transfer of championships for our incredible Women’s divisions. My profound congratulations to @WWEAsuka and @RheaRipley_WWE, both of whom I believe among the best on the planet at what they do. Thank you for allowing me to witness your moments. 🙏", tweeted Adam Pearce.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP I was honored to oversee the transfer of championships for our incredible Women’s divisions. My profound congratulations to @WWEAsuka and @RheaRipley_WWE , both of whom I believe among the best on the planet at what they do. Thank you for allowing me to witness your moments. I was honored to oversee the transfer of championships for our incredible Women’s divisions. My profound congratulations to @WWEAsuka and @RheaRipley_WWE, both of whom I believe among the best on the planet at what they do. Thank you for allowing me to witness your moments. 🙏 https://t.co/7KmJeurpVz

Cody Rhodes interrupted Adam Pearce and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes battled The Miz last night on the red brand but was compelled to confront a member of The Judgment Day first.

The American Nightmare crashed Rhea Ripley's party last night after Pearce had presented her with the Women's World Championship. Cody stated that he respected Ripley before turning his attention to Dominik Mysterio, who had accompanied The Eradicator to the ring. The 26-year-old slapped Cody in the face last week on RAW while the two superstars were guests on Miz TV, and Rhodes wanted revenge.

The 37-year-old challenged Dominik to a match at Money in the Bank, and The Judgment Day member tried to avoid the question. Rhea Ripley accepted the match on Dominik's behalf before The Miz attacked Cody from behind. However, Rhodes would have the last laugh and went on to defeat The Miz via pinfall last night on RAW.

The Women's Tag Team Championships and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships are set to be unified on the June 24th episode of SmackDown as well. It will be interesting to see if the company makes any more changes to its titles this year.

Which of WWE's new title designs do you think is the best looking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes