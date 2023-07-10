"My ride or die" - Rhea Ripley reacts with heartfelt message to real-life partner Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews.

Matthews is currently signed to AEW and is part of the House of Black faction. Ripley, meanwhile, is working with WWE as a member of The Judgment Day. The two previously made their relationship public.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews shared a photo of Ripley and sent a heartfelt message to her.

"Appreciation Picture! It took us to travel around the world to find each other- but found a best friend and partner in crime....& gym partner," wrote Matthews.

Ripley reacted by reposting Matthews' Instagram story and adding a heartfelt message of her own.

"I wouldn't have it any other way. My ride or die," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Rhea Ripley's reply to Buddy Matthews 🥲 Rhea Ripley's reply to Buddy Matthews 🥲 https://t.co/nt5l9DYpC8

Natalya recently opened up about her match against Rhea Ripley

WWE veteran Natalya was recently in a feud with Rhea Ripley on RAW. She opened up about The Eradicator and briefly recalled her quick loss at Night of Champions.

Speaking in an interview with Busted Open Radio, Natalya described how she felt while heading into the match. She said:

"I went from going into the match like, 'Okay I can do this, I think I can do this,' because like I said – and I'm being open and honest about my confidence being rocked since Night of Champions – I just felt at a low point. I went into that match on Monday with unsteady confidence, and I came out of it like, 'Yes, I am one of the best woman wrestlers on the planet and I can still hang at this level'."

Ripley recently defended the Women's World Championship against Nattie on Monday Night RAW. She is expected to continue her feud with Raquel Rodriguez, who is now one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's wholesome interaction with Buddy Matthews? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes