"My road wife is hotter than yours" - RAW Superstar breaks character to share bold claim ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Tegan Nox only recently made her return to WWE TV as a face to challenge Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship.

Nox has since joined forces with Natalya and appears to be stepping into a feud with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, but following Halloween, Nox recently shared an interesting image of Niven, claiming that she was her "Roadwife."

Tegan Nox made an interesting claim

Niven is Scottish, while Nox comes from Wales, so the two women came up through the ranks on the Independent Circuit at the same time, which is where they became close friends.

Despite this, they are on opposite sides on RAW at the moment, so she is clearly breaking character by posting this message to her long-time friend.

What's next for Tegan Nox on WWE RAW?

Nox was injured a few weeks ago as part of her match on NXT, which was later explained by Natalya, who then chose Nikki Cross as her replacement.

Nox wasn't thought to have been badly injured and is expected to make her RAW return in the coming weeks, but Nikki Cross seems to have been put in her position for the time being.

The Trick or Street Fight on RAW was won by Chelsea Green, but it won't be enough to stop Natalya from pushing for a shot at the Tag Team Championships since Piper Niven and Green are yet to defend the titles since becoming Champions.

Cross appears to have debuted an interesting new character in recent weeks, but Nox will likely be put back into the team with Natalya when she's able to return so that they can challenge for the women's tag team titles.

