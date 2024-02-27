"My smile is better" - 26-year-old WWE star's playful warning to Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 

Having held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for over 625 days, Gunther has essentially run through most of the roster. However, as he looked for an opponent for WrestleMania 40 during the latest episode of RAW, The Ring General was confronted by a few faces who might be interested in getting a shot at his coveted gold. The Judgment Day made their way to the ring and had a staredown with Imperium.

Damian Priest told Gunther that they were not afraid of him, and when The Ring General started mocking the members of The Judgment Day over the question of who would challenge him at The Show of Shows, Dominik Mysterio stepped up with a loud roar of boos from the crowd in attendance.

Dirty Dom took to Instagram following The Judgment Day's interaction with Imperium to launch a quirky shot, stating that "his smile was better" than the current Intercontinental Champion.

While it is still uncertain who will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows this year, it seems that the two factions are bound to clash soon. Additionally, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser might have their eyes set on the titles themselves.

Who will challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40? Looking at the possibility

Despite the WrestleMania 40 season being in full effect, the WWE Universe is still not sure what the Intercontinental Championship fixture looks like. Gunther has already started his search for a challenger, and several names have popped up for the same. Fans have been rallying to see The Ring General face either Chad Gable or Jey Uso again, but it seems that other superstars might take precedence over them.

During the latest episode of RAW, Gunther came face to face with Sami Zayn backstage, sowing the seeds for a potential clash down the line. Nonetheless, the most heavily teased opponent of all was Damian Priest. Following The Judgment Day's announcement of their intention to come after the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther came face to face with Priest, and the two stars had to be pulled apart after things got heated.

However, The Judgment Day has not yet declared who will be coming after The Ring General's prized possession. It could still be any of the four competitors.

What the future has in store for The Ring General remains to be seen.

Who do you think will face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40?