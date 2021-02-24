"My sources tell me, and this is official" - Big news on Carlito's future and WWE plans (Exclusive)

Carlito's return to the WWE after a ten-year absence was met with overwhelmingly positive reactions. The 42-year-old Superstar's impressive physique and Royal Rumble performance compelled WWE to get him back for the RAW episode after the PPV.

Carlito teamed up with Jeff Hardy and picked up a big win on the show. However, he hasn't been brought back to WWE TV ever since. Wrestling veteran and founder of Lucha Libre Online Hugo Savinovich was the special guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKRipted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Savinovich, who worked in the WWE for almost 17 years, recently spoke to Carlito and revealed an important detail about the Superstar's current status.

Hugo noted that Carlito was reluctant to answer questions about his immediate future. However, Savinovich would respond by highlighting WWE's decision to give him a victory on RAW.

The well-respected commentator worked as a WWE producer for many years, and he knew the system well enough. Carlito winning the match was a clear indication of WWE's plans to offer Carlito a contract.

"Okay, I had him on today, and he didn't talk about this, and I said, 'Are there still negotiations going on between you and WWE?'"

"He looked at the screen, and he didn't really answer. I said that 'You know that you won the match on RAW which Jeff Hardy. And I was in Creative the first year in WWF; I was not an on-air talent, I was a producer, I was creative. Our team was just Pat Patterson, Bruce Prichard, myself, and Vince McMahon. Back then, he could work two weeks on a storyline, and he would come to sit with us, 7:30 in the morning and just go like this, 'No, didn't like it.'"

He is more mature: Hugo Savinovich believes it's the right time for Carlito to return to WWE

Savinovich revealed that the negotiations are on to get Carlito back on a proper deal. WWE apparently wants Carlito, and Savinovich stated that he didn't know if WWE had approached Carlito regarding the agreement. He added that the company monitors everything about the business.

"So, I said to Carlito, 'they gave Jeff and you the win on RAW, that doesn't happen if there is a door that is still open or negotiations, so you might not be answering me right now, but I said to Carlito, 'I know, you're not telling me, I know that they are negotiating a deal for you. If they have approached you on this, I don't know. But I know. My sources tell me, and this is official, that they are working on that."

Carlito himself is ready to be involved with WWE again, and Savinovich explained that it was the right time for the Peurto Rican Superstar to return. Savinovich felt that Carlito had matured as a person and performer.

"We're talking now because we're news, and they check, one thing I've got to tell you. They (WWE) monitor everything. They have people. They are not going to write down everything we say, but the most important things about WWE, they will get it. And what Carlito said tonight on my broadcast, they are going to sit down, and he said he is ready. It feels like he is at the right point. I don't know if you've seen him, but he is put together, he is more mature."

