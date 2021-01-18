"My wedding was ruined" - Former Superstar reveals how WWE wrecked her wedding to Drake Maverick

Former Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle recently discussed how WWE "ruined" her wedding during a recent interview.

Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle got married in June 2019. WWE released a video of R-Truth crashing the wedding and pinning Drake Maverick to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. Dave Meltzer reported that the segment was not filmed at Maverick's actual wedding ceremony and the segment was filmed later on the same day.

A number of WWE Superstars attended Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle's wedding including Braun Strowman and Natalya. Former WWE Superstars Matt Hardy and EC3 also attended.

Speaking to The Hannibal TV on YouTube, Renee Michelle revealed that she only found out that WWE would be filming the 24/7 segment only a couple of days before her wedding. Michelle added that she only found out further details on the day of the ceremony. The former MYC competitor revealed that her grandmother was particularly unhappy with the situation:

"I did not know about the filming until two days prior to the wedding. I did not know about the details before an hour and a half to two hours of me walking down the aisle but the amount of detail I didn't know... I thought it was going to be one of those filming... like Sarah Logan and her man. No, that did not happen. That completely went out the window. My grandma, she was so mad. If looks can kill, and she's an 85-year old Christian school teacher, she was not happy at all. Yeah, my wedding was ruined."

R-Truth has crashed Maverick's wedding to become the NEW 24/7 Champion.



This is beautifulpic.twitter.com/jXAttAxiBE — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) June 21, 2019

Renee Michell on Drake Maverick's WWE release

Drake Maverick was released from WWE last April along with a number of other Superstars and staff. Renne Michelle also commented on Maverick's release:

Advertisement

He was released. He unfortunately was released. The pandemic man, everyone was being released left and right. Me being a supportive wife, I'm like whatever it is you choose to do after this I'm gonna back you up a hundred percent.

Drake Maverick still appeared in the interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament in NXT after his release. The fan reaction to his release as well as his incredible performance in the tournament saw Maverick re-hired. He is currently on the NXT brand.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.