Mysterious figure spotted watching Becky Lynch in the shadows during WWE SmackDown 

Becky Lynch had an eventful night on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. She was involved in the show's opening segment and competed in the main event.

In between, Lynch was involved in multiple backstage segments. During one such backstage segment, a mysterious figure was spotted watching The Man while she was in conversation with Charlotte Flair.

A large portion of the WWE Universe took note of the same. Taking to Twitter/X, fans pointed out that a mystery figure was indeed keeping a close eye during Becky Lynch's backstage segment.

Check out a photo of the mystery figure watching Lynch and Flair:

Throughout this week's episode of SmackDown, Lynch and Flair struggled to get on the same page. The two women have had issues with each other in the past.

In the main event, Lynch and Flair teamed up to face the Damage CTRL duo of Bayley and Asuka. The Man had almost secured the victory for her team. However, a spear from Flair accidentally broke up the pinfall.

This led to further trouble between Lynch and Flair before Bayley capitalized and picked up the victory for Damage CTRL.

