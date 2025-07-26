Mysterious man's boot appears on WWE SmackDown in huge botch during Jacob Fatu's match

A mysterious man's boot appeared on WWE SmackDown in a huge botch tonight. The moment came and went in a flash, which many fans may have missed, even if they were watching the show.
Jacob Fatu was facing The Miz on tonight's episode of the blue brand. The show saw the two of them face each other in a match after the Cleveland star returned to SmackDown and his hometown after months away from the ring. He was last seen back on May 30, and last wrestled on May 2, and was away filming American Gladiator.
During the match, just after the start, there was a big botch that no one saw coming, and even now makes no sense in hindsight as anything other than a botch.
Given WWE's production is supposed to be of the highest quality and is broadcast all over the world, it makes for a rather large mistake. The picture of the botch can be seen below.
Triple H is the head of creative and usually the one in charge of shows. There has been no statement on how such a mistake occurred.
