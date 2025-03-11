Mysterious masked WWE star appears; destroys Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was in action on WWE RAW this week as he and Dragon Lee took on New Day in a tornado tag team match. The WWE Hall of Famer and the LWO have been clashing with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods since they turned on Big E in 2024.

It was time for the LWO to get much-needed revenge on the duo, but a masked man ruined their chances of that tonight. Toward the end of the match, a man wearing a red, white, and blue mask and a hoodie jumped the barricade. He laid out Dragon Lee before driving Mysterio into the floor with a German suplex before dumping the former WWE Champion in the ring.

Though the mask was never removed, it was clearly Chad Gable, as he threw his fingers into the air and thanked the crowd in Spanish! Thanks to him, New Day was able to escape RAW with a huge win.

Why did Chad Gable show up on WWE RAW in a mask?

The Olympic athlete had been struggling with masked opponents lately. When he debuted in January, Chad Gable was the first man to fall to Penta. Along with American Made's struggles with the LWO, he was desperate for answers.

Last month, the multi-time tag team champion received guidance from Dominik Mysterio, of all people. He was looking for a way to get one over on the luchadors. On the previous episode of RAW, we saw him find a mysterious man who presented him with a box for a lump sum of cold, hard cash.

Gable seemed pleased with the prize that night, though we didn't see what was in the container. Was the strange American Made themed mask the key to defeating the LWO? Only time will tell, but tonight was a step in the right direction.

