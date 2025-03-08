Mysterious new member of Chelsea Green's faction appears; title match shocker

Chelsea Green defended her Women's United States Championship against Michin on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The latter was about to win the match, but a mystery person interfered and cost her.

The Hot Mess and The HBIC collided in a Street Fight. The champion came out dressed as Cactus Jack, while the challenger wore an Eagles jersey. The show was held in Philadelphia, the home of hardcore. Michin came out with a trash can filled with various weapons.

The two stars started brawling outside, and Michin hit Green with a cookie tray. She dumped all the weapons inside the ring and dropped Chelsea on chains. The babyface blinded the heel by discharging a fire extinguisher in her face. Michin went Coast-to-Coast but only got a two-count.

B-Fab came out and attacked Piper Niven with a kendo stick, chasing her away. Michin hit Chelsea Green multiple times with a kendo stick and performed a cannonball in the corner with a trash can. She nailed the latter with Eat Defeat and sent The Hot Mess through the table with a senton.

Michin went for the cover, but Alba Fyre saved Chelsea Green. Fyre spiked Michin with a Canadian Destroyer, and Green pinned her opponent to win the match. Alba also did a salute, which could mean that she was in an alliance with the Women's United States Champion.

