Mystery assailant causes controversial finish on WWE show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, The Dyad collided with The Creed Brothers in a Loser Leaves NXT Tag Team Match, which meant the losing team would no longer be a part of the show.

Before the bell rang to kick off the bout, Brutus and Julius Creed were attacked by Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, who tried to get the upper hand. During the bout, Julius went for a Shooting Star Press, but Joe Gacy pulled Reid out of the ring to prevent a pinfall.

The Dyad performed the Doomsday Device on Brutus Creed at ringside, resulting in the latter's partner being left on his own in the ring. Julius then went for a double suplex and hit a moonsault onto both heels.

Ava jumped into the ring and tried to interfere in the bout, but she was attacked by Ivy Nile. As the referee was distracted, a mysterious person in a red mask headbutted Julius, which led to the Dyad performing the Double Codebreaker to get the victory.

As per the stipulation of the match, The Creed Brothers will have to leave NXT. This means they might show up on WWE RAW or SmackDown soon. The show also showcased the two men taking in the adulation of the fans. This also means that Ivy Nile has been left on her own on the brand as she faces Tiffany Stratton next week on the show.

Which WWE brand would you like to see the Creeds on? Sound off in the comments section below!

