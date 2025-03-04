Mystery figure appears on WWE RAW; gives Chad Gable a strange gift

Chad Gable finally appeared on RAW after a brief absence, but it wasn't in the arena with The Creed Brothers or Ivy Nile - it was in another completely different location, presumably Mexico. A mystery figure appeared to give him a strange gift in a box.

Ad

Acclaimed WWE star Chad Gable appeared in another location, searching for a particular figure who was waiting for him. After a bit of language barrier getting in the way, he found exactly who he was looking for.

After taking a lot of money, the mystery man, who almost resembled something like the Karate Kid's Mr. Miyagi (but of a different ethnicity), told Chad Gable that he can't conquer what he doesn't understand. He then handed Gable a mystery box.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's going to be interesting to see what comes of this. Gable is going to have mixed feelings when coming back because he will presumably have a greater knowledge of how to handle the Lucha Libre Style.

However, his fellow-American Made members, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, failed in their pursuit of championship gold, with The War Raiders retaining as well as the impeccable Lyra Valkyria, who is still the Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Gable's new pursuit leads to the debut of a new star in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.