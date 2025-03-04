  • home icon
Mystery figure appears on WWE RAW; gives Chad Gable a strange gift

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:50 GMT
Gable went on a wrestling pilgrimage (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Gable went on a wrestling pilgrimage (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Chad Gable finally appeared on RAW after a brief absence, but it wasn't in the arena with The Creed Brothers or Ivy Nile - it was in another completely different location, presumably Mexico. A mystery figure appeared to give him a strange gift in a box.

Acclaimed WWE star Chad Gable appeared in another location, searching for a particular figure who was waiting for him. After a bit of language barrier getting in the way, he found exactly who he was looking for.

After taking a lot of money, the mystery man, who almost resembled something like the Karate Kid's Mr. Miyagi (but of a different ethnicity), told Chad Gable that he can't conquer what he doesn't understand. He then handed Gable a mystery box.

It's going to be interesting to see what comes of this. Gable is going to have mixed feelings when coming back because he will presumably have a greater knowledge of how to handle the Lucha Libre Style.

However, his fellow-American Made members, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, failed in their pursuit of championship gold, with The War Raiders retaining as well as the impeccable Lyra Valkyria, who is still the Intercontinental Champion.

It remains to be seen whether Gable's new pursuit leads to the debut of a new star in WWE.

Edited by Debottam Saha
