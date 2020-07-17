The final episode of SmackDown before Extreme Rules is bound to have a few surprises, and the WWE management does seem to have a plan.

As announced by WWE, Alexa Bliss' 'A Moment of Bliss' segment will have a mystery guest. WWE is hyping up the mystery guest angle to 'set everyone on the blue brand abuzz'.

Who is the mystery guest? 🤔 @AlexaBliss_WWE promises to have #SmackDown abuzz with this week's "A Moment of Bliss" reveal.https://t.co/5bquxmN6T6 — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2020

WWE also confirmed that Bray Wyatt would be featured in a new Firefly Fun House segment, which should apply the final touches to the storyline before the Wyatt Swamp Fight, which scheduled to take place at Extreme Rules.

WWE has so far announced only one match for the upcoming episode of SmackDown; however, it's a big one as AJ Styles will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle.

What to expect from the go-home episode of SmackDown for Extreme Rules?

The mystery guest segment is inarguably the most exciting aspect of the upcoming episode. With Nikki Cross set to take on Bayley at Extreme Rules for the SmackDown Women's Championship, the segment could be built around the idea to push the title match. Let us know your predictions about the identity of the mystery guest in the comments section.

Matt Riddle's first title opportunity on SmackDown is also a highly-anticipated moment. The original plan was reportedly to have the Riddle vs. Styles title match at SummerSlam. There was talk about first booking Riddle in a match against King Corbin at Extreme Rules, which would then clear his path to AJ Styles.

However, WWE is giving the title match on free TV, and we expect Corbin to play a role in the outcome of the title showdown.

Bray Wyatt's latest Firefly Fun House segment should also make for an intriguing watch as WWE prepares to offer another cinematic match with the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

The pre-taped non-title match between Wyatt and Braun Strowman is said to have many stunts and moments that will live up to WWE's recent trend of producing cinematic contests.

'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' card currently has confirmed six matches, but there is a possibility of WWE adding a SmackDown Tag Team titles match between Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro and The New Day. That could also happen on this week's SmackDown.