Triple H reveals backstage reaction to The Undertaker dropping his WWE character

The Undertaker dropping his WWE character was one of the biggest moments in WWE's history.

Throughout his time in WWE, The Undertaker has maintained his character.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Triple H and Undertaker in WWE

The Undertaker has been one of the most protected characters in WWE for a long time. During his enormous career in WWE, The Undertaker has been a figure that has somehow held up in a world without kayfabe, despite his character not having the most realistic features. However, when it came time for The Undertaker to drop his character in front of the WWE Universe as a part of The Last Ride documentary, there was a lot of nervousness backstage. Triple H was on The Gorilla Position (h/t WrestlingNewsCo) recently and talked about the backstage reaction to The Undertaker revealing his real-life Mark Calaway character and pulling back the curtain.

Triple H on the backstage reaction to The Undertaker dropping his character in WWE

Triple H talked about The Undertaker and said that The Deadman had protected his character for a long time, and there was no other WWE Superstar who was able to do what he did. He admitted that The Undertaker had a lot of reservations about dropping his character, and he was not the only one.

"I think Mark had reservations about it. I think he’s thought about doing it. Protecting that character for that long, leads you to the place you are now, but a lot of opportunities have passed by that you think to yourself, man I could have this, or imagine what that would have been like to me. Those are all things he put aside purposely to protect that character and keep the aura and the image up. When everything in the business changed and became wide open, he still protected that character and that image. I don’t know that you could name anybody else in the business whereas recently as just a few years ago, if you would see a picture of him in a T-Shirt, shorts and flip flops, or his wife at the beach or something like that, people would lose their mind over the picture. For him to maintain that mystique until just recently is amazing. So, I think there were reservations on his side and a lot of people’s side. "

Triple H went on to reveal his own reaction to The Undertaker deciding to pull back the curtain in WWE and said that he felt that it was the right decision and the right time.

"No one is going to lose their aura, it’s almost going to increase it. All the things that are awe inspiring, all the things he went through, the things that he did, everything he sacrificed and everything else he did to get to the place he is at now, even just to protect the character. It’s an amazing story as everybody is seeing now. I don’t think it takes away. It’s not like the mystique is gone. I almost think it makes it more legendary and more epic. I think it was the right time to do it before he does say, I’m done.”