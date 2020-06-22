Update on when Kevin Owens could return to WWE RAW

There is finally an update on when WWE expects Kevin Owens to return to the company.

Kevin Owens was very respectful in letting WWE know that he was not going to be coming to the RAW tapings.

The entire wrestling community held their breath and prepared for a disaster when an NXT developmental talent, who had been a part of the crowd at the 9th June tapings tested positive for Covid-19. WWE finally went through the process of testing each member of their roster and their employees following the positive result, and thankfully it appears that no one else has tested positive. However, as soon as the news came out, it emerged that Kevin Owens had let WWE know that he was not going to be coming in for the WWE RAW tapings that week.

With that being said, it has not been sure when Kevin could next return to WWE and when he is expected to perform for the company next. According to a report from Fightful Select, the exact status of Kevin Owens' return to WWE is still up in the air, although there are some expectations that he could be back soon.

Kevin Owens is known for being one of the best wrestlers currently on WWE. However, with the positive result for the unnamed NXT developmental talent, he decided to not come into the next RAW tapings.

It has been confirmed that he will not be featured on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW and he communicated to WWE that he would be absent soon after the news of the positive test result broke.

Apparently, there is no head on him backstage for choosing to not show up and WWE did not pressure him to participate at the tapings. They were hoping that Kevin Owens would be present at the next set of tapings and firmly back into proceedings by the next pay-per-view i.e. WWE Extreme Rules. However, they don't know for sure about the status of his return to WWE for the moment.

Given that Kevin Owens was very respectful in expressing what he was intending to do, and was very open about it, there is no bad blood or anything surrounding Kevin Owens at the moment in the company.