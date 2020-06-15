New Day react to Vince McMahon saying they will go into the WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon with the New Day in his WWE office

New Day and Kofi Kingston faced quite the challenge in 2019 in the build-up to WrestleMania 35. Kofi Kingston was finally getting a huge singles push and was facing Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. This was the first time in his long career that Kofi Kingston was getting a real push, and he was being supported by the rest of The New Day as well. During this time, Vince McMahon talked about how The New Day would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together when he was saying that Kofi Kingston would not inducted solo, but as part of his team.

While this was part of a storyline, this was the first time there was a proper hint that Vince McMahon already thought of New Day as future WWE Hall of Famers. The New Day talked about this on their 'Feel The Power' podcast.

New Day react to Vince McMahon hinting at WWE Hall of Fame induction

New Day discussed how during their storyline where Kofi Kingston was headed for the WWE Championship Vince McMahon actually let them know that they were heading into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Vince McMahon was actually trying to insult Kofi Kingston and said that while he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, it would only be as part of his WWE Tag Team and not solo. New Day talked about this and said that this meant that this automatically meant that they were going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"We're a guaranteed in. Because he who shall not be named said it on TV, a year ago."

"I remember him saying we would be in the Hall of Fame, I don't remember every aspect of it."

They talked about how if Vince McMahon said that something was happening, then it was happening, hinting that Vince McMahon's word on television about parts of WWE was something that they could take for granted.

"He said it on TV. That means it happens."

While Big E and Xavier Woods were sure that this meant that they were actually going into the Hall of Fame, Kofi Kingston did not agree. He went on to say that they were still working on their careers and there was a chance that they still had a lot more to achieve.

"We are still doing it! Who's to say? We might have just scratched the surface of our abilities and capabilities and our achievement. "