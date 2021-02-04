Name of next NXT TakeOver announced

The next NXT TakeOver is set to take place later this month, on February 14. Many fans suspected that the name of the event would be Valentine's-themed due to the TakeOver taking place on the same day, but this turned out not to be true.

WWE has finally revealed the name of this month's NXT TakeOver on Instagram to be NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

The event's logo was also revealed, with red and white text on a black background, topped with a large red "V" in a circle that also seems to be a devil's tail. The colors used are somewhat contrasted to NXT's usual yellow theme.

Love is in the air — and vengeance isn't far behind...#NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day is set for Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7 E/4 P on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/ATKFXByRbn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 3, 2021

It appears that NXT has decided to go down the anti-Valentines route this February 14, which seems rather fitting when its stars will be facing off for the chance to be champions of the Black and Gold Brand.

The name "Vengeance" was also popularly used for WWE pay-per-views back in the early 2000's. It adds to NXT's recent trend of reviving classic names for events, including Halloween Havoc and the Great American Bash.

Big title match announced for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

So far, only one title match has been announced for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day after Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez ambushed the current NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai on the most recent edition of the Wednesday night show.

The three women will face off in a Triple Threat match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in a match that is sure to be one of the most exciting of the year so far.

At the time of writing, nothing else has been announced, but there are sure to be more added based on the current rivalries taking place on Wednesday nights. NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will be broadcasted live on WWE Network.