Naomi accuses beloved WWE stars of being "fake" & "phony" on RAW

Naomi was interviewed backstage on RAW ahead of her big eight-woman tag team match, and she accused two beloved WWE stars of being fake and phony and issued a warning.The Women's World Champion is on top of the world right now following her incredible win at WWE Evolution. Unlike Evolution, her opponents won't be taken by surprise as she has to face Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a rematch from the all-women's Premium Live Event.Naomi called out Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky and said that they were &quot;phony&quot; and &quot;fake&quot;, unlike her, who is as real as it gets. She issued a warning to the two women ahead of their eight-woman tag team match.The Women's World Champion was talking about her match, where she had to team up with The Secret Hervice (Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre) to take on the dream team of Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, and Rhea Ripley.She also wore cool gear that was seemingly inspired by Michael Jackson's &quot;Thriller&quot;.She is in her prime right now, and she said that she didn't care if her opponents were the past, the present, or the future: they all had to proceed with caution.