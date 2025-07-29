  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Naomi accuses beloved WWE stars of being "fake" & "phony" on RAW

Naomi accuses beloved WWE stars of being "fake" & "phony" on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 29, 2025 01:19 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Naomi was interviewed backstage on RAW ahead of her big eight-woman tag team match, and she accused two beloved WWE stars of being fake and phony and issued a warning.

Ad

The Women's World Champion is on top of the world right now following her incredible win at WWE Evolution. Unlike Evolution, her opponents won't be taken by surprise as she has to face Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a rematch from the all-women's Premium Live Event.

Naomi called out Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky and said that they were "phony" and "fake", unlike her, who is as real as it gets. She issued a warning to the two women ahead of their eight-woman tag team match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

The Women's World Champion was talking about her match, where she had to team up with The Secret Hervice (Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre) to take on the dream team of Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, and Rhea Ripley.

She also wore cool gear that was seemingly inspired by Michael Jackson's "Thriller".

She is in her prime right now, and she said that she didn't care if her opponents were the past, the present, or the future: they all had to proceed with caution.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications