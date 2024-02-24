Naomi addresses her disappointing performance in the Elimination Chamber, chooses her target

Naomi was a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake PLE today. The following match marked her first premium live event appearance since her return to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The former SmackDown Women's Champion came up short in the match and took to social media to let the WWE Universe know what would be next for her.

Naomi returned to the Stamford-based company as the second entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She lasted for over an hour during that match before she was eliminated by Jade Cargill. She made her way to the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match by defeating Alba Fyre in a qualifying match on SmackDown.

The amount of time she spent in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match was disheartening to many fans. Many people believed that she would have a stronger showing at the PLE, but unfortunately, she was the first superstar to be eliminated from the match. Tiffany Stratton took advantage of a fallen Naomi and sneaked in for a pinfall on the former SmackDown Women's Champion. She has taken to X/Twitter to address her loss and let Stratton know that she is now coming for her.

Check out Naomi's tweet below:

The WWE Universe was livid about Naomi's elimination. Still, it looks like she will be involved in a storyline with Tiffany Stratton, marking her major main roster feud since her return.

Do you want to see Naomi take on Tiffany Stratton in WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below!