Naomi admits that she was scared during her WrestleMania entrance, how she calmed down

Naomi returned to WWE earlier this year at the Women's Royal Rumble Match and made her way to WrestleMania XL in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL. As a part of The Show of Shows, The Glow and her team got a special entrance, but it turned out that she was scared while executing it.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion teamed up with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to take on the team of Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai. Naomi and her team managed to pick up the win at The Show of Shows with a powerful performance by Jade Cargill.

The winning trio appeared at the WrestleMania XL Saturday Post-Show Press Conference. They spoke about how they came together as a team and the special entrance they were a part of. Bianca Belair shared that when the trio was rehearsing their entrance, Naomi felt cold but because of the adrenaline and the crowd, she was fine during the main show. The Glow stated that she was comfortable throughout.

Bianca Belair replied to her friend's claim, stating that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was shaking during the rehearsal. The EST of WWE claimed that she and Cargill held Naomi's hand to calm her down and they talked her through the process.

