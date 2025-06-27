Naomi attempts to cash in Money in the Bank contract on WWE SmackDown; is assaulted

Naomi tried to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown heading into WWE Night of Champions. Unfortunately, she failed in her attempt and got assaulted instead.

Ad

In the last match of the night, Tiffany Stratton put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against the very star she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on to win the title back in January, Nia Jax, in a Last Woman Standing Match. The Irresistible Force dominated the champion for a large part of the bout but could not keep her down for the Ten Count.

As the two stars appeared to be running out of energy, Naomi made her way to the squared circle and tried to hand her Money in the Bank contract to the official. However, Tiffany Stratton booted her before the cash-in could be made. She followed it up by attacking her with the briefcase, and the title match continued.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiffany Stratton used the briefcase to end the match. After blocking Nia Jax's attempt to suplex her into two tables set outside the ring, The Buff Barbie hit the challenger with the Money in the Bank Briefcase. Jax went through the tables and could not get back to her feet before the count of ten.

Despite the failure, Naomi still holds the Money in the Bank contract and can try to cash it in at any time. It will be interesting to see if The Glow can help maintain the 100% success rate for Women's Money in the Bank cash-ins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!