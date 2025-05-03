Naomi blames Tiffany Stratton and former champion for making her life hell

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 03, 2025 01:51 GMT
Naomi and Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Naomi confronted Tiffany Stratton and a former champion tonight on WWE SmackDown. She blamed them both for making her life hell.

Before Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax, the two of them were allies for several months. During this time, Stratton helped Nia defend the title against her challengers by often interfering in her matches. One of those challengers was Naomi, who challenged Nia for the title a couple of times, only to lose thanks to interference from Stratton.

Tonight on the blue brand, Nia Jax cut a promo where she made it clear she intended to regain the WWE Women's Title. She was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton, who claimed that she was not the same person she was last year. She also said she would cash in on Nia Jax if she could do it over again.

They were interrupted by Naomi, who blamed them for making her life hell when she was in pursuit of the WWE Women's Title. She then said that she has changed since then and is no longer a good girl.

However, Jade Cargill interrupted her and walked out to the ring. All four women brawled in the ring, and it was the babyfaces who stood tall in the ring at the end of it. Nick Aldis then came out and announced a tag team match tonight featuring all four stars.

It will be interesting to see who wins tonight's tag team match.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
