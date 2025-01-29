Naomi breaks silence following major WWE title match at recent show

SmackDown star Naomi has broken her silence after a championship match on WWE NXT. The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champs defended their title at Tuesday's show at the Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bianca Belair and Naomi faced against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four. It was the main event of NXT's latest show, with both teams showing off their power and finesse in a highly entertaining match.

Despite the valiant efforts of Legend and Jackson, the tag team champs were able to pull off the victory. Following the successful title defense, The Glow took to X/Twitter to show her appreciation for the NXT crowd.

Trending

"Thank you @WWENXT ! Tonight was special. 🥹," she tweeted.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

It was Naomi's first match in NXT since March 21, 2013, when she was still teaming up with Cameron as The Funkadactyls. They lost to Nikki and Brie Bella in just three minutes.

The two-time SmackDown women's champion has come a long way since her initial stint with NXT. She even left WWE in March 2023 and went to TNA Wrestling, where she won Knockouts World Championship. She returned less than a year later as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Naomi to enter this year's Royal Rumble match

The Road to WrestleMania 41 officially begins on Saturday at the 2025 Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Women's Royal Rumble match is one of the highlights of the night, with the winner gaining an opportunity to face either the WWE Women's or the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

On the January 24 episode of SmackDown, several WWE stars, including Naomi, added their names to the Women's Rumble. The nine other officially announced participants are Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, and Ivy Nile.

Expand Tweet

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will surely be monitoring the Rumble match. It will be interesting to see if there are more surprise returns, such as Becky Lynch, Michelle McCool, or AJ Lee, this Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback