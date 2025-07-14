Naomi breaks silence, sends angry message after shocking climax to WWE Evolution 2025

Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, has shared her first reaction to her massive win at Evolution 2025. She angrily told the media at the post-show press conference to get up and clap for her.

Ad

Naomi is the new Women's World Champion. She successfully cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank briefcase at Evolution 2025, turning the main event into a Triple Threat match. She then pinned IYO SKY to become the new champion.

At the post-show press conference, the new champion came out and FINALLY shared her first comments after her win. Here's what she angrily said to the media before taking her seat:

"Y'all better get up! Y'all better get up and clap for me! What y'all got going on?! What y'all got going on?! What match y'all work? What y'all? You better get up! The heck! And come on, I ain't got all night! I wanna open up my Wheatley! Ooh! Lord!"

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tonight was quite possibly the second biggest moment of the real-life Bloodline member's career after WrestleMania 33 in 2017. That night, Naomi competed in a Six-Pack challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title. In the end, she submitted Alexa Bliss to win the belt on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!