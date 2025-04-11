  • home icon
  • Naomi called out as "completely psychotic" after recent WWE events by veteran (Exclusive)

Naomi called out as "completely psychotic" after recent WWE events by veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 11, 2025 01:36 GMT
What is next for Naomi?
What is next for Naomi? (via WWE.com)

Naomi has been making waves on WWE SmackDown against Jade Cargill. Her recent appearance has led veteran journalist Bill Apter to call her character as psychotic, considering how she acted.

The 37-year-old confessed to being Cargill's attacker a while back, which tied up a major plot point in their storyline. It seems that the two are not done with each other yet, which has led to a match being scheduled between them for WWE WrestleMania 41.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Naomi and her upcoming match. He said:

"You can feel the heat. Just, Naomi's gone completely psychotic. She is a psycho in the ring, and I love what she's doing. Jade Cargill is doing absolutely great. I think it's gonna be a thrown-out match. It's not gonna be the end of the feud here. I they are gonna go crazy on each other." [3:48 onwards]
A WWE Hall of Famer also agreed with Bill Apter

Teddy Long also appears to think that the feud between Naomi and Jade Cargill will not end at WrestleMania this year.

During the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy stated that it would be a good idea to drag this rivalry all the way to SummerSlam. He also commented on how both stars were dominant in the ring, which would make for some very entertaining matches in the future.

"They are gonna go all the way to SummerSlam with this match, you know what I mean. That's a great choice right there. Those two are tough, and they are gonna beat the hell out of each other. I am gonna tell you that right now." [4:14 onwards]
It remains to be seen what is next for Naomi and Jade Cargill in WWE.

Edited by Neda Ali
