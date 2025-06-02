Naomi calls superstar "the best" after his WWE release

Naomi has sent a wholesome message to released WWE Superstar R-Truth. The veteran announced his release on social media and will be leaving the company.

Truth's final storyline in WWE was alongside Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso. The two created an alliance against Solo Sikoa's faction. This past Friday, Truth was in action against J.C. Mateo. Jimmy saved him from a post-match assault.

On her Instagram story, Naomi reshared a throwback TikTok video featuring herself and Truth. She sent a two-word message calling him "the best".

"@ronkillings1 the best," wrote Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's Instagram story:

Truth first signed a contract with the WWE (then WWF) in 1999 under his then-in-ring name, K-Kwik. He was assigned to the company's developmental territory, Memphis Championship Wrestling.

In 2001, Truth was released from the WWF before re-signing in 2008. He debuted under his new in-ring name. Two years later, he defeated The Miz to win the United States Championship for the first time in his career. This also marked his first singles title win since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Last year, Truth and The Miz won the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL. The win marked Truth's first victory at WrestleMania.

