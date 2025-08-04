  • home icon
  Naomi claims that major name has been "fired" following WWE SummerSlam

Naomi claims that major name has been "fired" following WWE SummerSlam

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 04, 2025 17:39 GMT
Naomi claimed it (image via WWE)

Naomi was able to retain her Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam this past weekend and was able to have a major moment in her career when her father played her down the entrance ramp.

Following the show, Naomi has seen pictures of her father posing with the two women who were against her that night online, and it seems that she's not impressed. She told one fan that he had since been fired for his actions.

Naomi's father, Shawn McCray, is a renowned guitarist and a major name in the Derek Mack Band, one of America's best corporate and private party bands.

Naomi has become a household name since debuting her "Proceed with Caution" character, which has allowed her to push towards the Women's World Championship. As noted several times at SummerSlam, Naomi left WWE and was able to find herself before returning and now being on one of the best runs of her career.

Naomi's father being added to the show at SummerSlam showed how far she had come, but now, whilst she's in character, she has to be angry at the fact that he has been spotted with her two main rivals.

What's next for Naomi following WWE SummerSlam?

It was a surprise that Naomi was able to win the match at SummerSlam without any outside interference. The triple threat element meant that interference was allowed, but the reigning champion didn't need it and instead was able to pin Rhea Ripley and retain her title after she snuck in following an Avalanche RipTide Ripley performed on IYO SKY.

It's an interesting situation now that Ripley has been pinned, and IYO SKY could still claim a rematch, but Naomi also has Stephanie Vaquer to look forward to at Clash in Paris after she won the chance to face her a few weeks ago.

Clash in Paris is now just three weeks away, but it could be a huge test for Naomi since Vaquer is a rising star in WWE at present.

