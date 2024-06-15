Naomi defeats 33-year-old WWE star on SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi was involved in a singles match against Chelsea Green. The former was flanked by her friend, Bayley, while the latter had her tag team partner, Piper Niven, in her corner.

During the match, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion took down the Hot Mess with a shoulder tackle and hit a split leg drop, which got a two count. She then hit a dropkick in the corner and ate a right hand after attempting a suicide dive. Chelsea Green planted Naomi with a stomp on the apron.

She sent the multi-time champion face-first into the mat but was on the receiving end of a kick. The two stars traded blows and Naomi hit Chelsea with a springboard enzuigiri. She nailed Green with a crossbody but only got a two-count. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion hit her opponent with a missile dropkick and did a dirty pin but Bayley pushed her legs off the rope.

The Role Model and Piper Niven argued at ringside. In the end, Chelsea Green tried to hit the Unprettier but Naomi reversed it into a cover and got the three count. At Clash at the Castle 2024, Bayley will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Niven.