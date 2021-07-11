Naomi deletes Twitter account after getting blamed online for Jimmy Uso's DUI arrest

In a massive development that could have been avoided, Naomi deleted her Twitter handle after several social media trolls blamed her for her husband Jimmy Uso's latest DUI arrest.

She was subjected to several baseless accusations and comments from an ill-advised section of the Twitter universe, forcing her to deactivate her profile abruptly. The former SmackDown Women's Champion's Twitter handle is still not accessible as of this writing.

A screenshot of Naomi's deactivated Twitter handle.

Jimmy Uso's DUI arrest and the unfavourable backstage reaction

As reported via TMZ a few days ago, Jimmy Uso was arrested on yet another DUI charge. After he broke the speed limit, cops caught him with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .205. He was detained and slapped with a release bond of $500.

Jimmy has had an unsatisfactory history with DUI-related charges. His most recent arrest was not what WWE management wanted, especially during Roman Reigns' high-profile Samoan family saga.

As revealed first by WrestleVotes, high-ranking WWE officials were very disappointed with Jimmy. However, the company didn't noticeably punish him on the last Smackdown as he got more TV time than usual.

I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few “high level people in power” are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2021

Naomi got support from the wrestling community

While the Jimmy's on-screen status could also be in jeopardy, his recent actions have severely affected Naomi's personal and social life. Many WWE Superstars voiced their support for the former Funkadactyl while also shutting down people who irrationally targeted her for her husband's mistakes.

Naomi's WWE colleagues stood by her side as she received many reassuring messages on social media. We've compiled a few of them below:

We love you @NaomiWWE sending you all the light, strength and positive energy 🙏🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 10, 2021

Yea, you’re getting reported by all of us. https://t.co/oxMlbZDvNS — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 10, 2021

Bullying Naomi into deactivating ain't it, chief. — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) July 10, 2021

All my love and support to @NaomiWWE and her family! — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 11, 2021

Naomi is one of the most cheerful performers in all of WWE, and the misplaced blame directed towards her has resulted in a deplorable situation.

