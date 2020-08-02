Naomi explains unfortunate botch on WWE SmackDown

Naomi and Lacey Evans have been at each others' throats for the past few weeks. The feud between the two Superstars began after Naomi won a Karaoke Showdown on WWE SmackDown. The Sassy Southern Belle found Naomi's win a bitter pill to swallow and attacked the former WWE SmackDown Women's champion.

Lacey Evans challenged Naomi to an impromptu match, but the match ended in no-contest when Tamina and Dana Brooke interfered in the match. On the following week of WWE SmackDown, Lacey Evans beat Naomi clean. The WWE fans were unhappy with Naomi's loss, sparking the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement.

In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi beat Lacey Evans in the center of the ring. Evans erupted after the loss and yelled at the announcers. Even though Naomi walked away with the win, some members of the WWE Universe were unhappy because of a botch.

Naomi addresses her botch on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe wouldn't stop giving Naomi a hard time about the botch. The Superstar with the Glow answered her critics a few minutes back, explaining what her intentions were.

It’s just a sliding blockbuster not a Canadian Destroyer, not something I tried to copy from someone else, just a move I thought of bc I like doing blockbusters and wanted a different way to do it but anyway I’ll improve it ✌️ https://t.co/5s3Z8F0jRW — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 2, 2020

Lacey Evans has been close to capturing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on many occasions. Even though The Sassy Southern Belle is yet to win a Title in WWE, her efforts in making an impact on the fans haven't gone in vain. Evans is one of the biggest stars in WWE.

As for Naomi, she is a two time WWE SmackDown Champion. She also won the inaugural Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania in 2018. A few injuries have forced Naomi to take time off from WWE, but she is one of the most entertaining Superstars who has reinvented herself and made her gimmick grow on WWE fans.

Only time will tell what WWE will plan for Naomi now that #NaomiDeservesBetter has made a wave.