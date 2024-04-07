Naomi expresses how surprising it was to get married to WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Naomi recently opened up about what it means to be married to Jimmy Uso.

The Glow got married to Jimmy Uso on January 16, 2014. The stars have been through some tough times with Naomi leaving WWE to ply her trade in TNA Wrestling. However, the two stars have been reunited in WWE since the Royal Rumble this year and the two real-life Bloodline family members seem to be going stronger than ever.

Naomi opened up in the press conference following WrestleMania 40 Night One about how she found her purpose in wrestling and is pursuing it as her career. She also stated how unexpected it was for her to tie the knot with a Samoan who is part of such a noted wrestling dynasty. She stated that marrying Jimmy Uso and her journey in wrestling, "blew her mind."

"You know? I found my purpose through this journey and this experience. Uhmm! I came into wrestling at 21 years old. I didn't know myself at that time but being in WWE and this turning into my career and my life and marrying a Samoan and being married to some wrestling dynasty that I didn't even know like it just blew my mind, getting married like. So now, I'm telling all my business but now coming in at 21 and 36 now, this is my purpose." [0:47-1:27]

Naomi shared her honest opinion regarding The Bloodline feud

WWE SmackDown Superstar Naomi also shared her thoughts on The Bloodline's feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

During a recent interview with Going Inside, The Glow expressed that she doesn't prefer to see the family drama and it also has impacted the family. She also added that Jimmy and Jey would hopefully clear the air after WrestleMania.

"It's a lot of family drama. Honestly, I hate it. It's family. That's my sweet brother-in-law, so I hope one day that the boys can get it together, but it's definitely breaking up the family, Jimmy and Jey's drama... So hopefully, after 'Mania, they can hash it out and squash this beef and get back together. That's what I hope, but who knows, we'll see," said Naomi.

Naomi was victorious in a six-women tag team match on Night One at WrestleMania 40 when she teamed up with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL.

