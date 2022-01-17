Naomi To Face Charlotte Flair In Championship Contenders' Match

Naomi will face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a 'Championship Contender's' match, WWE has announced via Twitter.

According to the tweet, the contest will take place on the next edition of SmackDown on Fox, eminating from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesse.

WWE @WWE

takes on SmackDown Women’s Champion @charlottewwe in a Championship Contender's Match.

Who ya got? NEXT FRIDAY on #SmackDown @NaomiWWE takes on SmackDown Women’s Champion @charlottewwe in a Championship Contender's Match.Who ya got? NEXT FRIDAY on #SmackDown@NaomiWWE takes on SmackDown Women’s Champion @charlottewwe in a Championship Contender's Match.Who ya got? https://t.co/Tynx96gQns

The match is sure to have Royal Rumble connotations, given the nature of its stipulation and that the event is so quickly approaching. Charlotte has not yet been booked to defend her title at the event, but has announced that she will be part of the Royal Rumble match.

Sonya Deville, who has been feuding with Naomi as of late, may also play a part in the outcome of the match.

Naomi has had the longer run, but Charlotte has won more titles

Both women have enjoyed long and successful careers as part of the WWE roster. They were both were signed to developmental deals from outside of professional wrestling before their mainstream success in the sport.

The Glow was signed by the WWE in 2009, and would go on to compete for the FCW brand that would eventually be replaced by NXT. Charlottle was signed in 2012, and would have a notably successful run in the early days of NXT, capturing its women's championship.

Though neither woman is a stranger to championship glory, Naomi has only captured the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. Charlotte, on the other hand, has captured it six times, including her current reign.

Charlotte has also won the Raw Women's Championship on six separate occasions, and reigned twice as NXT Women's Champion. She also has a Women's Tag Title reign alongside Asuka, and a victory over Nikki Bella for the Divas Championship on her resume.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming bout on SmackDown feature both former champions promises to be a treat for fans. It remains to be seen how WWE choose to book the brewing rivalry between Sonya Deville and The Glow through this contest.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun