Naomi finally finds an ally against Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

Naomi has been up against it over the past few weeks after Jade Cargill made her WWE return, and she knew it was The Glow who attacked her last November. The former Women's Champion has since seen Cargill gain several allies on SmackDown, which has left her on the back foot.

It seems that Naomi may not be on her own for long since Nia Jax has hinted that she could be looking to align with the real-life Bloodline member following her attack on Cargill. The Irresistible Force recently responded to a fan post where she claimed that The Glow is trying to be her.

"She’s trying to be me so bad!" Jax said.

Jax then reposted a fan comment who noted that the two women are looking very similar lately and that they should work together because everyone knows Jax is happy that Cargill was attacked.

Nia Jax reacts to Naomi's new look (Photo credit: X/Twitter)

Nia Jax and Naomi are not only close friends, but they're also family. Both stars are real-life Bloodline members. They have a lot in common, and Jax would be the perfect one to step in and help Naomi after working as a heel for most of her career.

Jax hasn't been seen since her loss at Elimination Chamber, and there were rumors that she was injured, but it seems that this may not be the case.

Will Nia Jax help Naomi ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Naomi has B-Fab, Michin, and Jade Cargill to worry about on WWE SmackDown, which makes it appear as though the odds are stacked against her. Despite that, she has always been sneaky enough to one-up the three women, but she could use some backup of her own.

Nia Jax will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 weekend, so she could appear on the WWE SmackDown before The Show of Shows or at the premium live event itself.

It is unknown if the plans are in place for Jax to return to help Naomi or if the story between Jade and the former SmackDown Women's Champion will come to an end at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

