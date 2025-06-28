Naomi gives herself a new name during WWE Night of Champions

Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi just gave herself a new name during the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The SmackDown star simultaneously issued a warning to arch-rival Jade Cargill.
At the PLE, The Storm competed with Asuka in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The two stars went back-and-forth in the high-stakes contest, which ended with Cargill nailing The Empress of Tomorrow with a Jaded to win the crown and punch her ticket to a championship match at WWE SummerSlam.
During the show, WWE shared Jade Cargill's post-match interview with Byron Saxton on X/Twitter. The video caught the attention of Naomi, who quoted the post to give herself a new name. The 37-year-old also confirmed she has unfinished business with Cargill.
"Call me the STORM CHASER 😈⚠️," she wrote.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:
The Glow attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank contract last night on SmackDown during the Last Woman Standing Match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. However, The Buff Barbie stopped her before the cash-in could be made. Stratton used the briefcase to send Jax crashing through a table to secure the win.
It remains to be seen when Naomi will eventually cash in her Money in the Bank contract.
