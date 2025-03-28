Naomi gives reason for her recent actions on WWE SmackDown

By Ankit Verma
Modified Mar 28, 2025 22:07 GMT
Naomi (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv
Naomi (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv 's live stream of WWE SmackDown)

WWE Superstar Naomi has made a huge revelation on Friday Night SmackDown. She revealed the real reason for going after Jade Cargill. Earlier this month, The Glow admitted to being the mystery assailant who took out The Storm in November 2024.

The 37-year-old ruined Jade Cargill's in-ring return last week as she helped The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan defeat the former AEW star. After playing a major role in Cargill's first loss in singles competition, Naomi brutally assaulted her former ally.

After debuting an impressive new look last week, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion continued to establish her status as a top heel. Speaking in a video package aired during the ongoing episode of the blue brand's show, The Glow tried to justify her actions.

An emotional Naomi claimed she always had Bianca Belair's back and accused Jade Cargill of taking her spot. The SmackDown star noted that she was done being underappreciated and treated as a third wheel. She further warned Cargill to stay away from her.

The Glow showed up on Friday Night SmackDown to attack Michin and B-Fab ahead of the former O.C. member's match against Charlotte Flair. However, she fled away after Jade Cargill made her way to the ringside area.

