Naomi officially joins SmackDown

Naomi is officially a member of SmackDown once more. During a backstage segment with WWE official Sonya Deville, she appeared and announced that she was part of the Blue brand's roster.

Deville seemed unaffected by the news and was angrier with Adam Pearce for not telling her of Naomi's arrival. Nevertheless, she wanted a match but the WWE official said she'd get back to her next week. The whole time, Deville was more interested in her phone.

Naomi's arrival on SmackDown is overdue. For months, the main women that have been used before on the brand were Bayley, Bianca Belair, Carmella, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega. Vega and Carmella lost several matches to Belair. Bayley suffered an unfortunate injury, sidelining her for many months.

Stars like Toni Storm, Shotzi Blackheart, and Tegan Nox also debuted on the Blue brand. Natalya and Tamina went back and forth between the two main roster brands defending their titles.

What is Naomi's future on SmackDown?

Following several roster cuts in WWE, SmackDown was left with a barren women's roster. RAW had so many women that the likes of Naomi, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and others were used sporadically.

Naomi reminded everyone, including Deville, that she is a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. That alone should be a big deal, but Sonya Deville didn't seem to care. Could she seek some help from her family now that they are all back together on the Friday night show?

Becky Lynch's return also puts a damper on title hopes for most of the roster. Naomi could have challenged Belair down the line to set up a feud alongside The Usos against The Street Profits. She could have joined The Bloodline and again pursued the women's championship.

She'll have to wait as Lynch tangles with Belair going forward. The latter earned a rematch with The Man following an elimination match win tonight.

Whatever happens with Naomi, it's great to see her back on TV. She's long been underutilized in WWE but will hopefully get a renewed push back on SmackDown.

